Coronavirus in Tennessee: Salvation Army ramping up preparations for COVID-19 surge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Salvation Army said it is ramping up its services in preparing for a possible increase in coronavirus-related needs.

To prepare, the Salvation Army is incorporating its emergency disaster services into its day-to-day operations.

The disaster services will change how some parts of the organization operates.

Sheltering and worship operations will continue to run as normal, while the emergency feeding vehicle will be reactivated and traditional social service assistance will be modified to meet COVID-19 related needs.

A spokesperson also said the organization wants to introduce utility and rent assistance options.