Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier Co. mayors ask visitors to ‘stay at home’

Coronavirus

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County relies heavily on tourism dollars, but amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, mayors from the county are asking visitors “stay at home.”

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said Friday, “Normally at this time of year, we are enjoying the beautiful weather and all the visitors in Sevier County. However, this year, things are different. We’re asking that you put your vacation plans on hold. We know you want to be in Sevier County and you know how much we enjoy having you here. But for the safety of your family and ours, please stay at home. Sevier County will be ready for you just as soon as it is safe for everyone.”

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner and city manager Cindy Ogle released a separate letter Friday also asking people to put plans to visit on hold.

Despite already seeing less tourists, Gatlinburg business owners say people living in the community are still supporting business.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

