Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier Co. mayors ask visitors to ‘stay at home’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County relies heavily on tourism dollars, but amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, mayors from the county are asking visitors “stay at home.”

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said Friday, “Normally at this time of year, we are enjoying the beautiful weather and all the visitors in Sevier County. However, this year, things are different. We’re asking that you put your vacation plans on hold. We know you want to be in Sevier County and you know how much we enjoy having you here. But for the safety of your family and ours, please stay at home. Sevier County will be ready for you just as soon as it is safe for everyone.”

To our visitors: Normally at this time of year, we are enjoying the beautiful weather and all the visitors in Sevier County. However, this year, things are different. (1/4) — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) March 27, 2020

Due to the Coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve made several changes to our normal way of life. Most businesses are closed, restaurants are offering take-out or delivery only, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed and social distancing is being practiced. (2/4 — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) March 27, 2020

So, because of all that, we’re asking that you put your vacation plans on hold. We know you want to be in Sevier County and you know how much we enjoy having you here. But for the safety of your family and ours, please stay at home. (3/4) — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) March 27, 2020

Sevier County will be ready for you just as soon as it is safe for everyone.



Thank you,



Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters

(4/4) — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) March 27, 2020

Gatlinburg Mayor Mike Werner and city manager Cindy Ogle released a separate letter Friday also asking people to put plans to visit on hold.

Despite already seeing less tourists, Gatlinburg business owners say people living in the community are still supporting business.