Coronavirus in Tennessee: State case count is 17,288 with 295 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has had xxx confirmed cases of coronavirus and xx people have died.
Cases rose from Friday by 318 — or 1.9%, according to the statistics released Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by five — or 1.7%, the department said.
RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic
There have been 1,474 people hospitalized and 9,579 have recovered. Tests for COVID-19 in Tennessee have reached 320,201.
Ober Gatlinburg announced Saturday it will be reopening the Aerial Tramway and mountain activities this coming Friday, the day larger entertainment attractions can open under Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines.
While the larger attractions haven’t opened, it’s beginning to look like a tourist destination again, albeit with differences. The City of Gatlinburg will also close lanes on part of the parkway again this weekend to allow for social distancing.
Dollywood has yet to announce plans to reopen, but has said they are coming soon.
Zoo Knoxville is preparing to open its gates on Monday, over two months after it closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
An Athens nursing home said Friday a 12th person has died at the McMinn County facility due to COVID-19.
Just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra “thank you” bonuses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Antibody testing? It’s a bit controversial but that type of test is being offered in the Knoxville area. You can get results in as little as 15 minutes.
Keith Urban played the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.
“It’s like glorified karaoke,” Urban told The Associated Press, of the set up that included a band member playing pre-recorded tracks and another guitar/keyboard player.
In the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Urban hadn’t played a live show since February. Urban said it took him and his promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise drive-in concert, although more drive-in concerts are currently being planned throughout the country.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Calls mount for DOJ investigation into â€˜price fixingâ€™ in Texas beef industry
- Coronavirus: Life Care Center of Athens says 12 residents have died
- Mixed opinions surrounding antibody testing continues
- More businesses reopen in Gatlinburg; larger attractions allowed to reopen May 22
- House nears passage of additional $3 trillion in coronavirus relief
- US begins ‘warp speed’ vaccine push as studies ramp up
- Trump still confident in virus test despite false negatives
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Looser rules coming for restaurants, retail stores and larger attractions
- Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases up by just 1.6% and deaths by 1%
- Trump pushes goal of developing virus vaccine before end of year
- Tennessee prisons report 4th inmate death in virus outbreak
- Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers