Coronavirus in Tennessee: State case count is 17,288 with 295 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee has had xxx confirmed cases of coronavirus and xx people have died.

Cases rose from Friday by 318 — or 1.9%, according to the statistics released Saturday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by five — or 1.7%, the department said.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,474 people hospitalized and 9,579 have recovered. Tests for COVID-19 in Tennessee have reached 320,201.

Ober Gatlinburg announced Saturday it will be reopening the Aerial Tramway and mountain activities this coming Friday, the day larger entertainment attractions can open under Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines.

While the larger attractions haven’t opened, it’s beginning to look like a tourist destination again, albeit with differences. The City of Gatlinburg will also close lanes on part of the parkway again this weekend to allow for social distancing.

Dollywood has yet to announce plans to reopen, but has said they are coming soon.

Zoo Knoxville is preparing to open its gates on Monday, over two months after it closed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

An Athens nursing home said Friday a 12th person has died at the McMinn County facility due to COVID-19.

Just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra “thank you” bonuses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Antibody testing? It’s a bit controversial but that type of test is being offered in the Knoxville area. You can get results in as little as 15 minutes.

Keith Urban played the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.

“It’s like glorified karaoke,” Urban told The Associated Press, of the set up that included a band member playing pre-recorded tracks and another guitar/keyboard player.

In the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Urban hadn’t played a live show since February. Urban said it took him and his promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise drive-in concert, although more drive-in concerts are currently being planned throughout the country.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 17,288 as of May 16, 2020, including 295 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations and 9,529 recovered. For more information: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/D3jsS0R40P — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 16, 2020