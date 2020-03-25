Closings
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State courts remain open, extends limitations on in-person court proceedings

Coronavirus

TENNESSEE (WATE) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an order to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak and extend limitations on in-person court proceedings through April 30.

“The Court has been monitoring the public health crisis very closely, and it is clear we need to extend the Order,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said. “Over the past 10 days, we have had multiple conference calls and communications with judges from all levels of courts in Tennessee, and the discussions have been critical to the modifications we made in the Order. The judicial branch is working very hard to keep courts open and accessible to the work that must be done to protect Tennesseans and will continue to do so throughout this crisis.”

This order also instructs judges not to take action in cases involving eviction, ejectment, or displacement unless exceptional circumstances are present.

The order also, “…includes alternatives for notarizing documents; slightly modifies the list of exceptions to the suspension of in-person hearings; and clarifies that courthouses in Tennessee should remain open for essential hearings and filings, even if some entrances are closed or an appointment must be made to enter.”

To read the whole announcement by the Tennessee Supreme Court, click here.

