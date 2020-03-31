Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State COVID-19 deaths up to 23 with 2,239 cases
COVID-19 cases in Tennessee up 22% from Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Tuesday the number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 23 and that there are 2,239 cases of COVD-19.

On Monday afternoon Tennessee Gov Bill Lee issued a “safer-at-home” order that urges peoples to stay at home and which closes non-essential businesses.

The twenty-three deaths is a 77% increase over the 13 reported on Monday by the state.

There have been 175 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of cases rose 22% from Monday. There have been 27,360 COVID-19 tests done, the state reported.

LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ in the governor’s order

Knox County reported 63 cases COVID-19 earlier Tuesday and said 24 cases have recovered. One death and 11 hospitalizations in Knox County have been attributed to COVID-19. There have been 931 tests done. State figures often don’t match local statistics due to a reporting lag to the state. The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 66 cases in Knox County.

Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
0-10 24
11-20 107
21-30 566
31-40 346
41-50 351
51-60 368
61-70 254
71-80 144
80+ 63
Pending 16
Total 2,239

