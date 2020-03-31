Coronavirus in Tennessee: State COVID-19 deaths up to 23 with 2,239 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health said Tuesday the number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 23 and that there are 2,239 cases of COVD-19.
On Monday afternoon Tennessee Gov Bill Lee issued a “safer-at-home” order that urges peoples to stay at home and which closes non-essential businesses.
The twenty-three deaths is a 77% increase over the 13 reported on Monday by the state.
There have been 175 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of cases rose 22% from Monday. There have been 27,360 COVID-19 tests done, the state reported.
LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ in the governor’s order
Knox County reported 63 cases COVID-19 earlier Tuesday and said 24 cases have recovered. One death and 11 hospitalizations in Knox County have been attributed to COVID-19. There have been 931 tests done. State figures often don’t match local statistics due to a reporting lag to the state. The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 66 cases in Knox County.
|Age Ranges of Confirmed Cases
|0-10
|24
|11-20
|107
|21-30
|566
|31-40
|346
|41-50
|351
|51-60
|368
|61-70
|254
|71-80
|144
|80+
|63
|Pending
|16
|Total
|2,239
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 1,800 cases reported, Gov. Lee issues order closing all nonessential businesses
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive
- White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast
- Job cuts pile up, Ford to make ventilators at parts plant
- Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock
- Coronavirus: East Tenn. businesses react to governor’s executive order
- Local doctor gives tips on how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home
- Knox Co. Schools staff working to put together â€˜KCS at Homeâ€™ educational resources for students
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 30, 2020
- LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22
- SCORE helps small businesses apply for disaster relief loans
- Six cases of COVID-19 found at East Memphis assisted living facility
- Tracking coronavirus: Knoxville preparing site for homeless if they contract COVID-19