State department of education delays the launch of dashboard tracking COVID-19 in schools due to a technical issue

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee Department of Education announced Tuesday night that the anticipated launch of its dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in schools has been delayed due to technical difficulties with processing data across a number of school districts.
The TDOE says it is working to rectify the issue with the intent to launch the dashboard by the end of the week.
They also say that the full reporting access for every district is expected to be ready by September 22.
