Coronavirus in Tennessee: State Health Department reports 3 new resident deaths at Morristown nursing home

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health has reported three new deaths at the Heritage Center nursing home.

There have now been 17 deaths linked to the nursing home. Earlier in October, the Heritage Center reported 14 of its residents had died from COVID-19.

Tennessee Department of Health officials say 66 residents and 50 staff members at the center have contracted COVID-19.

