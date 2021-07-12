Coronavirus in Tennessee: State reports 125 Delta COVID-19 variant cases as of July 8

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As of July 8, the Tennessee Department of Health has reported 125 cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant in its COVID-19 Critical Indicators report.

The Tenn. Dept. of Health provides a quick glance of COVID-19 in the state in its report:

  • Total cases of COVID-19: 869,752
  • Active cases of COVID-19: 3,214
  • Total COVID-19 deaths: 12,596

According to several charts in the report, Tennessee has seen a growth in positive COVID-19 cases in late June.

The department has also identified two clusters in the East Tennessee Region (both labeled community; and two clusters in Knoxville/Knox County Region (one labeled as correctional and the other as nursing home).

To read the full Tennessee COVID-19 Critical Indicator Report, click here.

