Coronavirus in Tennessee: State tests more than 11,000 at weekend sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More than 11,000 Tennesseans across the state received a free COVID-19 test this past weekend.

The tests were part of the state’s Unified-Command Group, a joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

In all, 11,230 Tennesseans took advantage of the free tests over the two days. Madison County in West Tennessee led all sites with a two-day total of 1,394 tests.

Saturday turnout was the largest with more than 6,500 samples taken from 22 sites.

Sevier County had the largest one-day turnout of any site in the state. The site at Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium saw 910 people get a test on Saturday.

The TDOH and the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 of the sites. The additional sites were opened in coordination with city and county officials.

Sunday testing turnout exceeded state expectations with more than 4,600 tests collected across 11 sites.

Roane County led Sunday testing in the state with 901 tests given.

Other East Tennessee site totals include:

REGION County # of Hours Sat Sun Northeast Hawkins* 6 470 Washington* 6 829 East Sevier* 7 910 Roane* 7 901 Claiborne 3 132 Claiborne 3 80 Grainger 3 115 Grainger 3 104 Loudon 3 107 Monroe 3 81 Scott 3 28 Union 3 89 Union 3 107 Southeast Marion* 3 331 McMinn* 3 334

“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25-26 and May 2-3. If you missed the first weekend of testing you can find a site and times to get a test here.