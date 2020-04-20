Coronavirus in Tennessee: State tests more than 11,000 at weekend sites

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –  More than 11,000 Tennesseans across the state received a free COVID-19 test this past weekend.

The tests were part of the state’s Unified-Command Group, a joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

In all, 11,230 Tennesseans took advantage of the free tests over the two days. Madison County in West Tennessee led all sites with a two-day total of 1,394 tests.

Saturday turnout was the largest with more than 6,500 samples taken from 22 sites. 

Sevier County had the largest one-day turnout of any site in the state. The site at Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium saw 910 people get a test on Saturday.

The TDOH and the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 of the sites. The additional sites were opened in coordination with city and county officials.

Sunday testing turnout exceeded state expectations with more than 4,600 tests collected across 11 sites.

Roane County led Sunday testing in the state with 901 tests given.

Other East Tennessee site totals include:

REGIONCounty# of HoursSatSun
NortheastHawkins*6470 
 Washington*6 829
     
EastSevier*7910 
 Roane*7 901
 Claiborne3132 
 Claiborne3 80
 Grainger3115 
 Grainger3 104
 Loudon3107 
 Monroe381 
 Scott328 
 Union389 
 Union3 107
     
SoutheastMarion*3331 
 McMinn*3 334

“Since Gov. Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” TDOH Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25-26 and May 2-3. If you missed the first weekend of testing you can find a site and times to get a test here.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity

Thumbnail for the video titled "In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity"

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN"

COVID-19 curveball

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 curveball"

Community supporting healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community supporting healthcare workers"

Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan"

Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'"

Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub"

President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers"

Giving back to those on the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving back to those on the front lines"

Knox County Schools answers questions about closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answers questions about closing"

Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter