Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 23,554 COVID-19 cases with 367 deaths for June 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee begins June with 23,554 confirmed coronavirus cases, 367 deaths from the virus and 15,564 recoveries, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday.

Cases rose by 548 from Sunday. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is from Saturday-Sunday went up by three, according to the Department of Health.

There have been 1,767 people hospitalized and 15,564 have recovered.

