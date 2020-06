NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state were 26,944 on Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

Cases were up by 563, the Department of Health reported.

Deaths were also up from Sunday to 421, an increase of three. There have been 17,563 recoveries from the virus.

RELATED: Timeline of the pandemic

There have been 1,948 people hospitalized and 512,763 have been tested.

RELATED: Tracking the spread of coronavirus in the United States