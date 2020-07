NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 71,540 COVID-19 cases for Thursday.

The case count is an increase of 2,749 with reported deaths also increasing by 13, bringing the total to 796.

There are currently 3,497 reported hospitalizations and 41,250 recoveries.

There have been 1,123,038 total tests.

