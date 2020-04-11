Coronavirus in Tennessee: TN Dept. of Correction takes action after inmate tests positive for coronavirus

Closings
TENNESSEE (WATE) – TDOC reports that an inmate at the Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, TDOC says that on Tuesday, April 7, during a screening at their facility, the inmate showed to have a low-grade fever and was then placed in quarantine. The next day, his temperature rose and he was transported to a local hospital.

On Friday, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Three other inmates who may have been exposed were also placed in quarantine and have not shown any symptoms at this time, and they will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

No other inmates or staff members have been identified as having had close contact with the inmate.

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has been notified, and appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by TDH and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which include:

Frequent hand-washing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Use social distancing

Stay home if you are sick

Clean and disinfect often

Wear protective medical masks and gloves

TDOC

The Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit their website for Frequently Asked Questions Related T0 COVID-19.  

 

