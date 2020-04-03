Coronavirus in Tennessee: TVA expands recreation closures indefinitely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday it will expand its closures of public recreation areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help slow the spread.
The closures will include Chatuge, Cherokee, Fort Loudoun, the south side of Guntersville, Normandy, Norris, Tellico and Watts Bar dams, and areas at Raccoon Mountain. The closures for Chickamunga and South Holston dams and the Rockpile area near Muscle Shoals, Ala. Remain in place.
The closures begin Friday, April 3 and will continue indefinitely; with TVA saying it will continue to monitor the situation and take additional actions if necessary, “to help protect public health and safety.”
Boat ramps within the impacted areas will also be closed, as well as all picnic areas, restrooms, beaches and pavilions.
The TVA asks that the public not bypass gates, fences or barricades to access the closed areas.
Law enforcement officers will be patrolling closed areas.
What’s still open:
- TVA river access points located at locations outside the affected recreation areas remain open at this time.
- Trails on the more than 200,000 acres of undeveloped public land TVA manages also remain open at this time.
