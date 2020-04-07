Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is taking extra precautions to ensure that patients and their staff are taken care of during the pandemic.

“We want to let you know that local health care systems working together to prepare a response, should we see an increase in the burden of disease or event a surge of the disease in our area.” Dr. Keith D. Gray, Chief Medical Officer – UT Medical Center

The first component of UT Medical Center’s plan is promoting team member and patient safety through their no-visitation policy.

They’re also working to preserve resources that are limited due to supply chain issues; limiting the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and ventilators.

Finally, they’re creating extra capacity, opening up bed space by eliminating non-essential procedures.