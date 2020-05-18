Coronavirus in Tennessee: Virus deaths reach 301 with 18,011 confirmed cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The death count for coronavirus in Tennessee is at 301 with 18,011 confirmed cases of the virus, the Tennessee Department of Health said Monday..

The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by three from Sunday — or 1%, according to the state Health Department. Cases rose from Sunday by 623 — or 3.6%

There have been 1,489 people hospitalized and 9,886 have recovered. The number of people tested is 337,428.

In a development over the weekend, Loudon County mayor Buddy Bradshaw says 57 employees at Monterey Mushroom did test positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile in Knox County, Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said the county’s cases seem to be on a downward trend. Buchanan said she and her staff will meet later Monday to discuss what phase two of the Knoxville-Knox County reopening plan will look like as the number of active COVID-19 cases gradually falls.

