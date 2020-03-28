Closings
Coronavirus: It’s spring allergy season in East Tennessee, what to know

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even the smallest changes to health, out of the ordinary, can cause concern and sometimes panic amid a global coronavirus pandemic.

However, an East Tennessee allergist says it’s important not to forget: It’s spring allergy season.

Particularly in the valley, there are warm years mixed with long pollen seasons. This can lead to a spike in allergies.

Some symptoms: Itchy, sneezy, stuffy, runny nose, itchy watery eyes

That’s according to Dr. Laura Green, an allergist at The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center.

Green says allergies can come and go if they’re seasonal, or stick around all year, depending on the allergy.

She understands the concerns amid the COVID-19 outbreak and recommends anyone with questions about their health, call their doctor.

“You shouldn’t be having severe fatigue, body aches, feeling like you’ve been hit by a truck. You shouldn’t be having that severe of symptoms,” said Green.

Green says it’s imperative to follow local health guidelines to stay home as often as possible during the coronavirus outbreak.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

