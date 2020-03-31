Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: State COVID-19 deaths up to 23 with 2,239 cases
Coronavirus: Knox County Mayor Jacobs ordering Eat & Greet Lunches to go to help local businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is taking his weekly Eat & Greet Community Lunches to go these days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced restaurants to change to a carry-out and drive-thru only service model, but that hasn’t stopped Jacobs from supporting local dining.

“We must find new and creative ways to help our favorite businesses through this time so that Knox County can come back stronger than before,” Jacobs says.

The Mayor plans to support local restaurants and support physical distancing guidelines each Tuesday and Thursday by ordering takeout and tagging the restaurant using #TakeOutTuesday and/or #TakeOutThursday on social media.

He is encouraging the community to do the same thing.

Mayor Jacobs has hosted Eat & Greet Community Lunches in locally-owned dining rooms since taking office in September 2018. He has visited 49 businesses during 54 lunches. The lunch meetings are designed so that members of the community can join the mayor and members of his staff for face-to-face conversations.

“This health crisis has been difficult on everyone in different ways, but we are going to get through it,” Jacobs says.

 

