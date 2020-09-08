Coronavirus: Knox County Schools reports 50 active cases

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools began its post-Labor Day week reporting 50 active coronavirus cases among students and staff on its COVID-19 Dashboard Tuesday.

Of those 50 active COVID-19 cases within the district, 34 of them were students and 16 were staff.

A total of 662 students/staff were still in quarantine or isolation as of Tuesday; with 573 students and 89 staff currently quarantining or isolating themselves from school.

The Knox County Health Department is working with Knox County Schools and the University of Tennessee by offering contact tracing and contact investigation staff.

Other metrics reported by the school district include the fact that its need for substitute teachers was still marked in the red; last week, KCS superintendent Bob Thomas said the district would be offering pay incentives for substitute teachers to keep up with the demand.

The first day of in-person and online classes for KCS was two weeks ago, Aug. 24.

The school district updates its COVID-19 Dashboard page daily.

