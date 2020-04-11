Breaking News
98 have died from coronavirus in Tennessee while cases rise to 4,862
Coronavirus: Knoxville area families changing Easter plans due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For many families, Easter celebrations will be much different this year due to the safer-at-home order.

Where there would normally be Easter egg hunts, many neighborhoods have had to improvise. In the Hidden Glen neighborhood in West Knox County, neighbors hung decorative eggs in their windows for the kids to locate at a safe distance.

“We typically do an egg hunt for the whole neighborhood, we’ll have lots of yards filled with eggs. This year obviously we haven’t been able to with everybody staying in, so we have decided to do eggs in the windows.” Rachel said.

Christina Sparks lives in the Ebenezer area. She usually hides Easter eggs in her neighbors’ yards, and has a large egg hunt for her family. But this year, with the safer at home order, it’s better not to have large gatherings in one place. But Christine still wanted to make sure more families could have a fun, but safe, Easter.

“I knew most people were stuck inside and kids are going stir-crazy and lots of local activities were canceled so we just decided to do as many families as we could, so I started in my neighborhood through Farragut into Lenoir City, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Powell, Karns, Fountain City,” Christine said.

Christine made a family event out of it, taking her children Mason and Mckenna with her to hide the eggs in dozens of yards for families to find without having to leave their property.

“This is just a little bit of that that I usually do for people, I just got to do it for a lot more families this year,” Christine said.

Christine says she took the proper precautions before hiding the eggs: She and her family have been following social distancing guidelines and all the materials were purchased online to prevent going inside a store and she says she sanitized everything they used.

 

