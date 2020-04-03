Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Knoxville drive-thru testing event could lead to many more for Kroger Health

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kroger Health is expanding coronavirus testing in Knox County through Saturday. The tests are free, regardless of whether a patient is insured. The only cost to the public is a drive to Zoo Knoxville.

RELATED: Knox County, Kroger hosting drive-thru coronavirus testing at Zoo Knoxville parking lot

To receive a test, you must be pre-screened over the phone for specific systems and placed on the schedule. If you’re interested, call Kroger Health (The Little Clinic) at 1-888-837-8852 (1-888-TEST TLC).

James Kirby, Senior Director for Kroger Health, said the event was made possible by a partnership with the City of Knoxville and the Knox County Health Department. He estimated they’ll test 300 people in the two-day event, although he said they’re able to test an additional 1,000 if needed.

He also pointed out the clinical staff providing the testing are doing so voluntarily.

“We have nurse practitioners, we have pharmacists, and we have dietitians up there that are all participating in the process,” Kirby said. “All of us are committed to helping people live healthier lives. For us, it’s not what’s in it for us. For us, we feel it’s our responsibility.”

Kroger Health has already set up testing sites in Kentucky, but Kirby explained this site is different. The tests they’re using are different, too. They’re using mid-turbinate swab tests. Kirby says they’re less painful and can be administered by the patient. He estimates the results to be available within a few days.

“When these testing sites came online, it was a nasopharyngeal swab, which means you’ve got to jam it up your nose and it’s got to go all the way back to your throat. It’s painful. And, that also causes, as you can imagine, someone to gag, or potentially cough. That could potentially, if they’re infected, release the virus into the environment,” he said.

The testing in Knox County is a pilot program, he explained, and will help them decide how to continue their efforts on a broader scale.

“What we’d like to do is really saturate certain areas, and kind of own those areas. That way, some of the other folks that are doing testing, like CVS, or Walgreens, or Walmart, they can focus in other areas, so we’re not duplicating efforts here. I would love to saturate and have as many testing sites in the great State of Tennessee as possible.”

James Kirby
Senior Director, Kroger Health

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on her executive order allowing enforcement of safer-at-home order and efforts to help homeless"

Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee grapples with what to disclose amid virus outbreak"

TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "TDOC: 3 Bledsoe County inmates potentially exposed to non-state employee who has COVID-19"

4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "4th resident dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home"

Smokies extend park closure through April

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies extend park closure through April"

Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County teaming up with Kroger for COVID-19 testing; sites still undetermined"

278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "278th Armored Calvary Regiment's response to COVID-19"

Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department addresses open businesses"

Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Enforcing the Knoxville safer-at-home order"

UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "UT Medical Center not reusing masks; collecting them after use as precaution"

Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit"

Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial adviser gives stimulus check advice"

State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "State doctors say more needs to be done to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Students getting meals during crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students getting meals during crisis"

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer-at-Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer-at-Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories