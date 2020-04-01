Breaking News
24 deaths, 2,683 coronavirus cases in Tennessee — state Department of Health
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Knoxville establishes shelter in event of COVID-19 outbreak amongst homeless population

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While there are no people experiencing homelessness among those who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the city is establishing a shelter space for persons experiencing homelessness who have been tested for COVID-19.

Knoxville leaders met with the media Wednesday afternoon to outline the plan.

“This is for persons who are homeless but are not confirmed positive – that’s the purpose of this shelter,” Mayor Indya Kincannon. “Referrals will come from the health department and health care providers.”

This comes after the city issued a safer-at-home order on Tuesday. Mayor Kincannon said Tuesday night the city was working to develop a plan for the homeless population, as individuals experiencing homelessness would not be fined for order violations.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators

The Knox County Metro Drug Coalition is providing its building on West Fifth Avenue for the shelter space, which will be called “The Guest House,” with enough space to accommodate 18 people following appropriate social distancing and infection control guidelines.

The city will provide up to $95,000 to operate the shelter over the next two months and referrals will come from physicians, hospitals and the health department.

“It’s important to note there are no confirmed cases in the homeless community right now in Knoxville, but we felt it was vitally important to have a designated place for those showing symptoms.  We are pleased so many community partners are joining forces to help open this shelter.”

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

Volunteer Ministry Center is gearing up to provide 24-hour onsite management of The Guest House. Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry, the Knox Baptist Association, United Way, Next Step Initiative, Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee, Angelic Ministries and others have offered resources including food delivery, portable shower and laundry facilities.

“Metro Drug Coalition is extremely concerned about the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable populations in our community,” Metro Drug Coalition Executive Director Karen Pershing said. “The social service agencies have been working collaboratively to identify how to best continue services while adhering to CDC guidelines.

“The homeless population is one of the most challenging and MDC has a vacant building near the homeless corridor that we believe can help fill a critical gap in preventing the spread of COVID-19 among this population by offering the space to our homeless service providers. All available resources need to be utilized in times like these.”

City leaders also said Wednesday that the city’s day space on Broadway would remain open for day-use. The city has already stepped up its efforts to clean and disinfect the space and have modified the trash collection process for speedier takeaway.

There will also be marked spacing and moved tables in order to give “visual cues” to those using the day space for social distancing.

Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp asked the public to follow the guidelines and restrictions that have been put into place.

“It protects yourself and others,” Sharp said.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kincannon speaks about her Safer at Home Order"

White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House expects 100K-240K virus-related deaths"

US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads

Thumbnail for the video titled "US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads"

New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County"

Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing"

Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths"

Tracking Coronavirus: How a local grocery delivery driver is working to stay safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: How a local grocery delivery driver is working to stay safe"

Tracking Coronavirus: New health department rules for food trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: New health department rules for food trucks"

Tracking Coronavirus: Masks -- who needs them, who doesn't

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Masks -- who needs them, who doesn't"

Tracking Coronavirus: 2,200+ cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 2,200+ cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee"

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee talks about the 23 COVID-19 deaths and 2,239 coronavirus cases in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Governor Bill Lee talks about the 23 COVID-19 deaths and 2,239 coronavirus cases in Tennessee"

Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020"

Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office"

Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63"

FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse"

Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive"

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast"

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock"

East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories