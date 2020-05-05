Coronavirus Knoxville: Knox County Health Department reports 252 cases; 38 active

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported 252 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday while the number of active cases is 38.

The number of recovered cases is 209. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free.

Just two cases currently require hospitalization. Of the 252 cases, 35 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness. There have been five deaths.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. on covid.knoxcountytn.gov.