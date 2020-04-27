Coronavirus: Knoxville/Knox County phased reopening plan to begin May 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Members of the Knoxville/Knox County Joint Task Force on Monday released a phased reopening plan of local businesses.
Knox County and the City of Knoxville will begin a gradual, phased-in reopening of businesses on Friday, May 1. Phase one of the three-part plan will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Each phase will last a minimum of 28 days.
The list includes, but is not limited to:
- Daycares
- Restaurants
- Salons
- Spas
- Retail Stores
- Gyms
- Places of Worship
Each business has specific protocols to follow that can be found here:
The plan highlights the fact that the community will not immediately return to a pre-pandemic “normal” but instead outlines a three-phase approach to reopening.
The full plan also includes benchmarks that will be evaluated throughout each phase, a collaborative community process to help determine business protocols in future phases and a certificate program to recognize businesses that have successfully taken the safety measures spelled out by the task force.
