Coronavirus: Knoxville/Knox County phased reopening plan to begin May 1

Coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Members of the Knoxville/Knox County Joint Task Force on Monday released a phased reopening plan of local businesses.

Knox County and the City of Knoxville will begin a gradual, phased-in reopening of businesses on Friday, May 1. Phase one of the three-part plan will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Each phase will last a minimum of 28 days. 

The list includes, but is not limited to:

  • Daycares
  • Restaurants            
  • Salons
  • Spas
  • Retail Stores
  • Gyms
  • Places of Worship

Each business has specific protocols to follow that can be found here:

Source: Knoxville/ Knox County Task Force

The plan highlights the fact that the community will not immediately return to a pre-pandemic “normal” but instead outlines a three-phase approach to reopening.

The full plan also includes benchmarks that will be evaluated throughout each phase, a collaborative community process to help determine business protocols in future phases and a certificate program to recognize businesses that have successfully taken the safety measures spelled out by the task force.

