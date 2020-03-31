1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kinnannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators Coronavirus in Tennessee: State COVID-19 deaths up to 23 with 2,239 cases
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kinnannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announces closures during a press conference on Friday, March 20, 2020. (WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon issued a Safer at Home order allowing for “regulatory authority” and “corrective action” within city limits beginning Wednesday, April 1.

“The order gives city of Knoxville employees who have enforcement and regulatory authority, the ability to take corrective action within Knoxville city limits against those violating Safer at Home orders,” a release from Kinannon said Tuesday evening.

RELATED: Today’s Knoxville Executive Order

The mayor cited the number of coronavirus cases doubled in Knox County in the last few days and the ignoring of previous orders as a reason for the order.

This new executive order only applies to the city of Knoxville and not Knox County.

“Too many people are not taking this seriously,” she said. “I issued this order so our codes enforcement officers, Parks and Rec employees, KFD inspectors and KPD officers will be empowered to enforce this life-saving order.” 

RELATED: Governor Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for Tennessee

Kincannon also gave examples of violations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about gatherings of 10 or fewer people:

  • Residents at one city park played pickle ball and tennis ignoring two signs warning of COVID-19 precautions and pushed into a court that was chained and padlocked.
  • At another city park, a large group of adults and children gathered to play baseball. They even turned on the field lights and a pitching machine.
  • Several neighborhoods hosted large food truck parties without appropriate social distancing practices.
  • There were reports of restaurants operating beyond takeout orders and groups of patrons occupying outdoor and indoor seating areas.
  • At one private athletic facility there was a report of a large softball tournament.

“The city is trying to take every measure to slow the spread of COVID-19, which includes educating people, requesting that they stop gathering and, if absolutely necessary, issuing a citation,” the release reads.

The initial Safer at Home executive order was given on March 23 by the Knox County Health Department.

RELATED: Knox County closes all nonessential businesses with ‘safer at home order’

A state of emergency was declared by the city on March 16. Three days later the city issued its first executive order restricting gyms, restaurants, bars and commercial venues.

RELATED: ‘Prepared not scared’: Knoxville mayor declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

Parks and Rec and Public Service Department crews are adding more controls and information to help keep the public safe including padlocking courts, restrooms and ball fields and removing nets and other measures.

“The last thing we want to do is to issue citations during these already challenging times, but we must do everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kincannon says. “We all can do our part and that includes limiting physical interaction and avoiding gathering in groups of 10 or more people.”

RELATED | LIST: What TN businesses, services are ‘nonessential’ vs. ‘essential’ according to Gov. Lee’s Executive Order No. 22

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020"

Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office"

Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63"

FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse"

Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive"

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast"

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock"

East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order"

Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close"

Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms"

Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail"

First Knox County COVID-19 death

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Knox County COVID-19 death"

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories