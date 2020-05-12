Coronavirus: Knoxville won’t access state database of patients’ personal info

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon speaks at the award ceremony for KPD officer of the month. Source: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville officials announced Monday the city will opt out of a state program that lets law-enforcement officers access a database of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Police Chief Eve Thomas said the city will not access the database of COVID-19 patients’ personal information that has been met with opposition from the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators and personal privacy advocates.

“The initiative was well-intended, aimed at protecting first responders and the people they serve, and safeguards were put in place to protect confidential information,” Kincannon said. “But there are better ways to accomplish the same goals, and we will continue to take the appropriate steps to assure public safety.”

She pledged “to continue to protect our first responders so that they can continue to protect our city.”

The city will purchase and distribute more personal protective equipment to firefighters, paramedics, and police officers to protect city employees and residents, including more N96 masks, Kincannon said.

City officials will also work to ensure all first responders wear face coverings when interacting with the public in close proximity, unless doing so prevents them from doing their job effectively, such as when chasing a suspect on foot.

“Allowing law enforcement access to the state database was problematic,” Kincannon said. “Few people have been tested, and many others are asymptomatic carriers, so this could present a false sense of security. More importantly, we don’t want to create any public reluctance to be tested out of fear that confidential information might inadvertently be shared.”

Kincannon said they will also support a collaborative community efforts to increase testing capacity, with the goal of testing all first responders every two weeks until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

