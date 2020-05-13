Breaking News
Coronavirus News: Tennessee cases reach 16,370 and 273 have died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Health reported 16,370 cases of coronavirus virus and 273 deaths on Wednesday as tests for the virus approach 300,000.

Cases rose from Tuesday by 259 — or 1.6%, according to the statistics released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by eight — or 3%, the department said.

There have been 1,388 people hospitalized and 8,624 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 292,917.

The coronavirus crisis is far from over. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order Nos. 36 and 37 on Tuesday, extending the state of emergency declaration from May 18, to June 30,

Widely followed projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington forecasts that Tennessee will have 323 coronavirus deaths by Aug. 4 in an up on Tuesday.

A Fountain City institution, Pratt’s Country Store, said it will close Thursday after owner Perry Pratt and his wife, Kellie, test positive for coronavirus.

And plans to reopen continue. The Mast General Store said it would open its Knoxville location on Monday. Some Knox County businesses are not quite ready for customers.

Officials in Grainger County announced the always popular Grainger County Tomato Festival will not be held this year due to the pandemic. It is normally held in late July.

