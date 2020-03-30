1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issues ‘Safer-at-Home’ order for state 1,834 cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths in Tennessee in latest state update
Closings
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Non-violent arrestees won’t be detained in jail to keep inmate population down

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knox County Jail_326013

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In a new order issued Monday by Criminal Court and General Sessions Court judges, non-violent arrestees will no longer be detained in jail in order to keep the inmate population down as the county responds to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It’s another focus on safety in fewer numbers as officials work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The order comes as an amendment already in place that suspended in-person court proceedings. The new amendment states:

“New felony arrests: any individual who is arrested on a non-violent C,D, or E felony be released on their own recognizance. However, nothing in this Order is intended to limit the ability of the Knox County District Attorney to seek bail or revocation of bail pursuant to TCA 40-11-141 in specific cases where individuals pose a threat to the safety of the community.”

The term, “on their own recognizance” means the defendant pledges to show up to their court proceeding when required as their case goes through the courts system.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Knox: Law enforcement works to keep inmate population down, public safe

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Supreme Court had issued an order suspending in-person judicial proceedings, with some exceptions, through April 30 for courtrooms across the state.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: State courts remain open, extends limitations on in-person court proceedings

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19"

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications"

59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee"

What the virus relief package will mean for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the virus relief package will mean for you"

The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home"

Cherohala Skyway closed at state line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cherohala Skyway closed at state line"

President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you"

Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic"

COVID-19 Medicare questions answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Medicare questions answered"

Is it COVID-19 or allergies?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it COVID-19 or allergies?"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories