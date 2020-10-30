Coronavirus on UT’s campus: Some restrictions lifted due to low COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the University of Tennessee on Friday, there are 72 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, 324 students and staff are in self-isolation. Over 46% of those self-isolating are doing so due to close-contact with a positive case.

Earlier in the semester, UT officials worried the low number of COVID-19 cases being reported were because of students intentionally not getting tested. Chancellor Donde Plowman shed some light on the issue, saying that in fact there is a high participation in community testing; therefore, university officials can now have confidence in the numbers showing a low positivity rate.

Plowman says that the campus is now able to make changes because of the lower numbers.

The university is lifting visitor restrictions on residence halls, as well as sorority and fraternity housing. Adjustments to the plan will be made if necessary, Plowman said.

Plowman also said “College Magazine” ranked UT’s response to COVID-19 as the fifth best out of all the schools on their list.

