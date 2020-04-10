Coronavirus: Prayers for nursing home during COVID-19 pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As hospital staffs across the country battle the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to their faith to carry them through this difficult time.

Several health care workers and other participants filled the Wellington Manor parking lot while maintaining 6 feet apart for prayer in the parking lot.

Since the residence cannot have an Easter Service due to social distancing, the service came to them.

“We just wanted to do something for our residents since they won’t have any Easter service in the building on Easter because of the social distancing. We felt like for good Friday it would be good to have prayer at the pole, we had social distancing outside so the residence could have a church service,” said Kathy Hobbs, Executive Director of Wellington Manor Assisted Living Community.

Scripture was read, followed by a few speeches and plenty of prayers were delivered for Good Friday.

The service was broadcasted on Facebook Live and can still be viewed on the Wellington Manor Facebook page.

“We’ve been in business for 38 years. We have 7 locations, and we have about four to five hundred patients with home, health, and hospice that we serve,” said Tammy Francis, RN, CDE, Founder of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice. “We love our people and see them as family. And we just wanted to wish this a happy Easter weekend.”