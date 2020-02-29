Coronavirus questions and concerns answered by health officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the U.S. have brought up many questions and some concerns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, there are 15 confirmed cases in the United States — 12 of those have been travel related. The confirmed cases were found in California, Washington state, Arizona, Wisconsin, Illinois and Massachusetts.

We spoke to Martha Buchanan, Director of the Knox County Department of Health who answered some questions about the disease and how we can prevent it.

RELATED: Knox County emergency operations plan in place for new viruses

Should I stay home from work, and keep my child home from school?

“The only reason people right now should stay home is if they’re sick. Dr. Buchanan said.

Should I wear a face mask?

“If you’re well we do not want you wearing a face mask. That doesn’t help prevent disease. ” Dr. Buchanan said.

The only reason you should wear a face mask is if you are actually sick, and have to go out in public. The mask will help protect those around you.

What are the symptoms?

“The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath. Those are the most common symptoms.”

But because there are no confirmed cases in the state of Tennessee, those symptoms are more than likely to be flu symptoms. Either way, you should see your doctor. You can avoid the disease by washing your hands often and covering your mouth when you cough.

Is it okay to travel?

“It depends on where you’re going.”

There are only a few states that have confirmed cases. Dr. Buchanan tells us, unless you are going to one of those, or overseas, then you should be fine. You can check travel advisories here.

RELATED: Coronavirus: How to protect yourself

LATEST STORIES