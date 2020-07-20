Coronavirus Relief: Unemployment benefits end this week leaving a big question — what’s next?

(WATE) — This is the last week for the $600 federal bonus added to state unemployment benefits.

The boost, when added to state benefits, is more than what two-thirds of workers made on the job, which caused controversy.

Congressional lawmakers are beginning to work this week on the next economic stimulus package, but it is up in the air if they’ll agree on, or approve the next step to help unemployed Americans before the payments lapse.

While the coronavirus relief program technically doesn’t expire until July 31, this coming week will be the last for paid benefits.

That’s because payments are only provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.