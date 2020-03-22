Skip to content
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Timeline: 372 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Video
LIST: Who’s hiring in East Tennessee
Video
LIST: Who’s open with senior shopping hours
Where to eat: East Tennessee restaurants to dine-in, take-out, or order online amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
Video
More Coronavirus Resources Headlines
CHART: Tennessee confirmed coronavirus cases by day
Coronavirus Stats: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered
Google launches highly-anticipated COVID-19 website
CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Video
Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues executive order closing bars, gyms, clubs; puts limits on restaurants
Video
Coronavirus: Knox County orders closure of bars, Sevier County requests restaurant seating limits
Video
What to expect when calling Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline
Video
Trending Stories
Coronavirus Update: 372 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Knoxville Traffic
Tennessee medical professionals, mayors advocate for statewide ‘shelter-in-place’
Coronavirus Stats: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered
Coronavirus Timeline: 372 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Video
