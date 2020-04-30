Breaking down the differences between Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 30 and Knox County’s reopening plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Both Gov. Bill Lee and the Knox County Health Department this week issued plans and guidelines to safely reopen the economy.

Lee gave the authority to the six metropolitan counties with locally run health departments, which includes Knox County, to create their own plans and guidelines to reopen.

The majority of the safety guidelines were the same in both the state’s order and Knox County’s order, such as continuing to practice social distancing, instructing people to wear masks if social distancing isn’t possible, to wash hands often, clean commonly touched items often and stay home if you’re sick.

The guidelines mostly differ in which businesses can or cannot reopen.

The state order allowed restaurants to reopen dining rooms at 50% capacity starting April 27; and retail stores to reopen April 29. Close-contact services, such as hair salons, tattoo parlors, etc., will reopen May 6.

The county‘s plan allowed restaurants, retail stores, close-contact services, and most other businesses to reopen May 1.

Under Knox County‘s plans, zoos, museums and art galleries could also reopen May 1, but the state’s orders does not mention any of those specifically.

The state‘s order state that “entertainment, recreational, and certain other gathering venues” shall remain closed for the time being.

According to Charity Menefee, Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness for KCHD, said that for Knox County residents, when in doubt, follow the county’s plans.

“If there are differences between the plans, the community should follow the local plan. However, as we explain in our plan on the very first page, there may be times that additional federal and state guidance is released, that require amendments to our plan,” Menefee said.

She said that an example of required amendments to the county’s plan was churches.

According Executive Order 30, no local official or governmental entity shall issue orders for places of worship.

Knox County had already issued guidance for churches, but Menefee said that when the state issues guidance for churches, the county will update their guidance accordingly.