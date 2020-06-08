CAC continues feeding program, feeds thousands of grab-and-go meals to Knoxville families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of grab-and-go meals were handed out to families in Knoxville on Monday, as long as a child was in the car.

Families started lining up early for the distribution of food at nearly two dozen sites.

When schools were closed in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, 28 schools in Knox County were designated as emergency feeding sites. Even though those sites are now closed, the feeding program continues.

With meals prepared at West High School, they’re distributed by Parks and Recreation and the details are coordinated by the Community Action Committee (CAC).

At Victor Ashe Park Monday morning, the summer school meals program operated by CAC looked a lot different than ever before.

This park, and more than 20 other locations around Knoxville and Knox County, is where grab-and-go meals are handed out on Mondays and Wednesdays to children.

“Any child 18 or under is eligible for a meal, they must be present to get a meal, but any child can come and get a meal.” Brett Foster – Nutrition Services Director for Knox County Schools

On Monday, children were handed two breakfast meals and two lunch meals, and more will be offered on Wednesday.

Nutrition services director for Knox County Schools Brett Foster says that two days’ worth of meals are handed out on Mondays, and three days’ worth on Wednesdays, and on Monday, June 8, they handed out almost 3,000 meals.

“All the different Parks and Recs locations around town are a doing grab-and-go model on Mondays and Wednesdays for the students to come back with their parents and get meals.” Judith Pelot – CAC Nutrition Director

At the Haslam Family Boys and Girls Club in Knoxville, kids get daily lunches as part of the summer meals program prepared by the school system and distributed by CAC.

“Typically without lunch, we would have all the kids in the cafeteria at one time, but due to COVID-19, we have the kids come through and wash their hands, then they enter in their numbers. That way we track our kids who do have their lunches then they go to their program areas.” Anderson Olds – Boys and Girls Club Director

Park and Recreation staff members handed out the food this morning and when summer camps begin a week from Monday, they’ll be even busier.

Three thousand kids are getting meals through the summer food service program thanks to a collaboration between CAC, the school system and Parks and Recreation.

The Parks and Rec summer camp schedule was set back because of the virus, but when nine camps open next week, meals will be served there as well.