Calculate your federal virus relief payment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Congress’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill includes payments to people.
The payments are direct, one-time payments of $1,200 per adult, $2,400 per couple, $500 per child. Amounts begin phasing out at $75,000 for individuals, $150,000 per couple.
The Washington Post has created a calculator to determine your estimated payment.
RELATED: Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
