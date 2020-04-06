Can your pet contract coronavirus? Local veterinarian weighs in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, it’s prompted the question from pet owners — Can my dog or cat catch COVID-19?

Dr. Wesley Keele, veterinarian for the Central Veterinary Hospital in Knoxville says right now, it’s not likely.

“To the best of our knowledge, we don’t think our pets can get it and at this point we certainly don’t think that it could be transmitted from the pet to human and vice-versa.” Dr. Keele said.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in house pets in the United States, but Dr. Keele says it’s possible that the virus could live in your pet’s fur.

“I don’t think the virus sticks around very long on pet fur but we do have to worry about it sticking to other objects. To my knowledge it stays around longer on metal, plastic, things like that.” Dr. Keele said.

Dr. Keele says the key is to make sure pet items are clean. The virus will not live long on pet fur, but it can live longer on other surfaces. It’s best to wipe down leashes, collars, toys after use to prevent the spread of the virus.