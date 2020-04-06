Can your pet contract coronavirus? Local veterinarian weighs in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a 4-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City tested positive for COVID-19, it’s prompted the question from pet owners — Can my dog or cat catch COVID-19?
Dr. Wesley Keele, veterinarian for the Central Veterinary Hospital in Knoxville says right now, it’s not likely.
“To the best of our knowledge, we don’t think our pets can get it and at this point we certainly don’t think that it could be transmitted from the pet to human and vice-versa.” Dr. Keele said.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in house pets in the United States, but Dr. Keele says it’s possible that the virus could live in your pet’s fur.
“I don’t think the virus sticks around very long on pet fur but we do have to worry about it sticking to other objects. To my knowledge it stays around longer on metal, plastic, things like that.” Dr. Keele said.
Dr. Keele says the key is to make sure pet items are clean. The virus will not live long on pet fur, but it can live longer on other surfaces. It’s best to wipe down leashes, collars, toys after use to prevent the spread of the virus.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 43 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Garden Center busy during the coronavirus pandemic
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions