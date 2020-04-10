Closings
Coronavirus: Community foundations, partnering retailers throughout TN selling T-shirts for #COVIDfeedTN project

Coronavirus Resources

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Foundation along with participating retailers and locally based hunger-relief groups are collaborating to sell T-shirts in an effort to help feed Tennesseans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering retailers will sell the #COVIDfeedTN T-shirts in regions throughout the state. The money from the T-shirt sales is then distributed to credentialed hunger-relief effort within the region.

Tennessee nonprofits with hunger-relief and food-distribution related missions can apply for grants via their Community Foundations’ websites.

To apply in East Tennessee, visit ETF’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund.

T-shirts can be purchased at participating locations of Kroger, Food City and Pilot retailers across Tennessee. Online orders can be placed here

 

