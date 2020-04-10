Coronavirus: Community foundations, partnering retailers throughout TN selling T-shirts for #COVIDfeedTN project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Foundation along with participating retailers and locally based hunger-relief groups are collaborating to sell T-shirts in an effort to help feed Tennesseans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Partnering retailers will sell the #COVIDfeedTN T-shirts in regions throughout the state. The money from the T-shirt sales is then distributed to credentialed hunger-relief effort within the region.
Tennessee nonprofits with hunger-relief and food-distribution related missions can apply for grants via their Community Foundations’ websites.
To apply in East Tennessee, visit ETF’s Neighbor to Neighbor Disaster Relief Fund.
T-shirts can be purchased at participating locations of Kroger, Food City and Pilot retailers across Tennessee. Online orders can be placed here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’