Coronavirus: Helping Mamas Knoxville collecting supplies for families

Coronavirus Resources

(Helping Mamas Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One local organization is living up to its name by helping mothers all across East Tennessee at a crucial time as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the area.

Helping Mamas Knoxville is a nonprofit that works with case workers and social service agencies across 29 counties assisting mothers in need.

They supply items like diapers, formula and car seats for children.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the group says they have been seeing more donations coming in.

“Just to be able to be a small part in somebody’s life even if I don’t know them,” says Helping Mamas Knoxville executive director, Tess Frear. “I feel like that’s just what we’re called to do is to help others because we never know when we’ll be in whatever situation they are in. And then just to be able to see people who always want to volunteer or they want to do a collection of items, it just blows my mind.”

Supplies are still needed.

How you can help

If you would like to donate, Helping Mams Knoxville needs the following:

  • Baby formula
  • Diapers (sizes 1,5, or 6)

You can also make a monetary gift or pick something off the group’s Amazon Wishlist, click here to donate today.

 

