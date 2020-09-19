Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free COVID-19 testing offered this weekend in Knoxville by Faith Leaders Church Initiative

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local church group sponsoring weekend COVID-19 testing in order to create access to testing to those that are unable to during the week.

From September 19 through the 21, testing will be available from the Faith Leaders Church Initiative.

Where and When:

September 19 through 20 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue (Drive-thru & Walk-ups)

September 21 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – East Knoxville Free Medical Clinic, 2700 Magnolia Avenue (Walk-up only) This will be nasal swab testing.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

“Partnerships do work, when the community and public health come together to fill in the gaps ensuring that the community gets tested, everybody wins.”, stated by Cynthia J. Finch. The Faith Leaders Church Initiative has been convening a weekly conversation with Faith Leaders (pastors, lay leaders, health departments, health care professionals and others) since May 1, 2020. The hosting leaders are Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie and Cynthia J. Finch, LMSW -Licensed Social Worker.

