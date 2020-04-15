1  of  2
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend

Coronavirus Resources

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced a statewide COVID-19 testing effort that will be available for any Tennessean.

This expanded testing effort will begin on April 18-19. The Tennessee National Guard will offer 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state.

These testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3. Times are local to the location of the drive-thru site.

List of drive-thru testing sites throughout Tennessee

Saturday, April 18:

Bedford County 9 a.m. – noonShelbyville Central High School, 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noonClaiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson
Grainger County 9 a.m. – noonGrainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Hardin County 9 a.m. – noonFirst Baptist Church, 145 Main St., Savannah
Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
Loudon County 9 a.m. – noonLoudon County Health Department, 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon
Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
Marion County 9 a.m. – noonChattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
Maury County 9 a.m. – noonWoodland Park, 821 West Ninth St., Columbia
Monroe County 9 a.m. – noonMonroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
Montgomery County 9 a.m. – noonMontgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 U.S. Highway 41, Springfield
Rutherford County 9 a.m. – noonRutherford County Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
Scott County 9 a.m. – noonScott County Health Department, 344 Court St., Huntsville
Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
Tipton County noon – 3 p.m.Brighton High School, 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton
Union County 9 a.m. – noonUnion County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.Burritt College, 445 College St., Spencer
Weakley County 9 a.m. – noonWeakley County Health Department, 9852 Highway 22, Dresden
Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Williamson County Health Department, 1324 West Main St., Franklin
Wilson County 9 a.m. – noonWilson County Health Department,
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

Sunday, April 19:

Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noonClaiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
Coffee County noon – 3 p.m.Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
Fayette County noon – 3 p.m.Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville
Grainger County 9 a.m. – noonGrainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
McMinn County noon – 3 p.m.Athens Regional Park, 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.B & K Grocery parking lot, 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
Sumner County 9 a.m. – noonGallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
Union County 9 a.m. – noonUnion County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.East Tennessee State University, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Learn more about TDH’s drive-thru testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945. TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at www.tn.gov/health.

Tennessee Department of Health

 

