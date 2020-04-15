Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced a statewide COVID-19 testing effort that will be available for any Tennessean.
This expanded testing effort will begin on April 18-19. The Tennessee National Guard will offer 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state.
These testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3. Times are local to the location of the drive-thru site.
List of drive-thru testing sites throughout Tennessee
Saturday, April 18:
|Bedford County 9 a.m. – noon
|Shelbyville Central High School, 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville
|Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon
|Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson
|Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon
|Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Hardin County 9 a.m. – noon
|First Baptist Church, 145 Main St., Savannah
|Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
|Loudon County 9 a.m. – noon
|Loudon County Health Department, 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon
|Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|Marion County 9 a.m. – noon
|Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball
|Maury County 9 a.m. – noon
|Woodland Park, 821 West Ninth St., Columbia
|Monroe County 9 a.m. – noon
|Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville
|Montgomery County 9 a.m. – noon
|Montgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
|Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 U.S. Highway 41, Springfield
|Rutherford County 9 a.m. – noon
|Rutherford County Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro
|Scott County 9 a.m. – noon
|Scott County Health Department, 344 Court St., Huntsville
|Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, 3540 Line Drive, Kodak
|Tipton County noon – 3 p.m.
|Brighton High School, 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton
|Union County 9 a.m. – noon
|Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Burritt College, 445 College St., Spencer
|Weakley County 9 a.m. – noon
|Weakley County Health Department, 9852 Highway 22, Dresden
|Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Williamson County Health Department, 1324 West Main St., Franklin
|Wilson County 9 a.m. – noon
|Wilson County Health Department,
927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon
Sunday, April 19:
|Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon
|Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell
|Coffee County noon – 3 p.m.
|Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester
|Fayette County noon – 3 p.m.
|Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville
|Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon
|Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge
|Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson
|McMinn County noon – 3 p.m.
|Athens Regional Park, 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens
|Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|B & K Grocery parking lot, 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown
|Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman
|Sumner County 9 a.m. – noon
|Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
|Union County 9 a.m. – noon
|Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville
|Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|East Tennessee State University, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
Learn more about TDH’s drive-thru testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945. TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Visit the Tennessee Department of Health online at www.tn.gov/health.Tennessee Department of Health
