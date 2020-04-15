Coronavirus in Tennessee: Free statewide COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations to open this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced a statewide COVID-19 testing effort that will be available for any Tennessean.

This expanded testing effort will begin on April 18-19. The Tennessee National Guard will offer 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state.

These testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3. Times are local to the location of the drive-thru site.

List of drive-thru testing sites throughout Tennessee

Saturday, April 18:

Bedford County 9 a.m. – noon Shelbyville Central High School, 401 Eagle Blvd., Shelbyville Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell Dickson County 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dickson County Health Department, 301 West End Ave., Dickson Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Hardin County 9 a.m. – noon First Baptist Church, 145 Main St., Savannah Hawkins County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteer High School, 1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill Loudon County 9 a.m. – noon Loudon County Health Department, 600 Ryder Ave., Loudon Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson Marion County 9 a.m. – noon Chattanooga State Community College – Kimball Site, 2100 Main St., Kimball Maury County 9 a.m. – noon Woodland Park, 821 West Ninth St., Columbia Monroe County 9 a.m. – noon Monroe County Health Department, 3469 New Highway 68, Madisonville Montgomery County 9 a.m. – noon Montgomery County Health Department, 300 Pageant Lane, Clarksville Robertson County 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 U.S. Highway 41, Springfield Rutherford County 9 a.m. – noon Rutherford County Health Department, 100 West Burton St., Murfreesboro Scott County 9 a.m. – noon Scott County Health Department, 344 Court St., Huntsville Sevier County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, 3540 Line Drive, Kodak Tipton County noon – 3 p.m. Brighton High School, 8045 Highway 51 South, Brighton Union County 9 a.m. – noon Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville Van Buren County 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Burritt College, 445 College St., Spencer Weakley County 9 a.m. – noon Weakley County Health Department, 9852 Highway 22, Dresden Williamson County 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Williamson County Health Department, 1324 West Main St., Franklin Wilson County 9 a.m. – noon Wilson County Health Department,

927 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

Sunday, April 19:

Claiborne County 9 a.m. – noon Claiborne County Health Department, 620 Davis St., New Tazewell Coffee County noon – 3 p.m. Coffee County Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur St., Manchester Fayette County noon – 3 p.m. Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville Grainger County 9 a.m. – noon Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Drive, Rutledge Madison County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Jackson Fairgrounds, 800 South Highland Ave., Jackson McMinn County noon – 3 p.m. Athens Regional Park, 101 Regional Park Drive, Athens Pickett County 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. B & K Grocery parking lot, 8460 Highway 111, Byrdstown Roane County 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Roane State Community College – Harriman Campus, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman Sumner County 9 a.m. – noon Gallatin High School, 700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin Union County 9 a.m. – noon Union County Health Department, 4335 Maynardville Highway, Maynardville Washington County 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. East Tennessee State University, 1276 Gilbreath Drive, Johnson City