Coronavirus in Tennessee: Local corporation making face shields for the public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local corporation on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, mass-producing critical equipment for hospitals in the fight against COVID-19, is now offering face shields to the public.
Back when the pandemic hit here six months ago, DeRoyal Industries, based in Knoxville, set up manufacturing cells in two states to make face shields for hospitals.
At this point, DeRoyal says it has produced 3 million of them, now making them available for everyone.
DeRoyal CEO Brian DeBusk says he believes we are at a stable point right now in the pandemic, and wants to continue that by adding an important layer of protection through the face shields, worn with masks.
“I think you’re going to see face coverings and face shields for some time,” DeBusk told us, “and I think as the virus slowly makes its way through each region, you’ll basically build up a form of local herd immunity, and I think we’re seeing that happen now.”
If you or your business are interested in purchasing face shields: www.deroyal.com/store.
Quantities are in packs of 10 or 36.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 140K total cases, more than 1,500 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports two new deaths as recoveries surpass 4,000
- Knoxville state senator participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial
- Vanderbilt to lead $34M convalescent plasma trial as FDA grants emergency use authorization
- Coronavirus: Hardin Valley Academy principal confirms COVID-19 case at school
- Knox County students start back to school for the first time since March
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 4 students at UT face suspension, and potentially greater penalties for violating Student Code of Conduct
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State sees lowest number of new virus cases in weeks
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County active cases increase as recoveries approach 4,000
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
- No in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday at Lenoir City High School after positive COVID-19 tests
- Tennessee to provide extra $300 in unemployment benefits
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases rise 1.3% to 143,937
- NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab