Coronavirus in Tennessee: State Department of Human Services paying for child care for essential workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The state Department of Human Services announced Friday that parents who work as essential employees will be able to access child care at no cost until June 15 as a way to help during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Essential Employee Child Care Payment Assistance program is designed to help
support essential workers so they can stay on the job during the emergency.

To be eligible for either program, parents must be employees of a health care entity, law enforcement, first responders (EMS, fire departments, etc.), corrections officers, military, activated National Guard, human and social services workers, postal workers, transportation employees, restaurant workers or grocery workers.

After approval, TDHS will make arrangements to pay for child care at the TDHS licensed program where the child is currently served. A list of state-approved and open child care agencies can be found here.

Applications for payment assistance will be accepted online throughout the state of emergency.

MORE ONLINE: Application for child care payment assistance for essential workers

TDHS is also partnering with the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee to establish free child care for school-aged children of essential workers. Through this partnership, the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs will offer a network of temporary/emergency child care locations across the state.

MORE ONLINE: YMCA and Boys & Girls Club locations offering free, school-age child care for essential workers

You can register for school-aged child care at the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club, free of charge, and an application is not required.

 

