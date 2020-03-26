Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County is paying for COVID-19 for uninsured residents through the Knox County Health Department, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said late Wednesday.
“One of the most important things we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is extensive testing,” Jacobs said. “As we continue to keep our community protected, we’re happy to help people who cannot afford that cost.”
RELATED: Coronavirus Resources
To qualify, call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5555 and Health Department staff will assess patients over the phone to determine testing options, Jacobs said in a Facebook post.
Residents must be symptomatic and meet clinical guidelines to be tested. Please note, the tests are limited and only those who meet the clinical guidelines will be tested, since supplies are low.
Symptoms include a fever of more than 100.4, a cough and shortness of breath. Walk-in testing is not available at the Health Department.
Jacobs also encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://covid.knoxcountytn.gov/
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon sets new dates for 2020 races
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends schools remain closed through April 24
- Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants
- New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000
- Fort Campbell Soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19
- 60 employees of Louisiana’s largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine
- KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School
- Tennessee family in Middle East desperately trying to get back home
- March 29th: National Vietnam War Veterans Day, how you can participate in virtual events to honor those who served.
- Manufacturing facilities adjust to COVID-19 challenges
- Doctor shares useful tips for how to properly clean your groceries
- Coronavirus in Knox: Law enforcement works to keep inmate population down, public safe
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 25, 2020
- Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple’s 10 million mask donation to medical workers
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Teachers parade through town to encourage students