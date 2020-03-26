Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County is paying for COVID-19 for uninsured residents through the Knox County Health Department, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said late Wednesday.

“One of the most important things we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is extensive testing,” Jacobs said. “As we continue to keep our community protected, we’re happy to help people who cannot afford that cost.”

To qualify, call the Knox County Health Department at 865-215-5555 and Health Department staff will assess patients over the phone to determine testing options, Jacobs said in a Facebook post.

Residents must be symptomatic and meet clinical guidelines to be tested. Please note, the tests are limited and only those who meet the clinical guidelines will be tested, since supplies are low.

Symptoms include a fever of more than 100.4, a cough and shortness of breath. Walk-in testing is not available at the Health Department.

Jacobs also encouraged residents to continue practicing social distancing.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://covid.knoxcountytn.gov/