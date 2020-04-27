Coronavirus Symptoms: CDC adds 6 signs of COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new signs of coronvirus to its website.

The federal agency says people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Previously, the CDC had listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as the symptoms.

It also have a “self-checker” tool.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, the CDC says.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.

RELATED: Flu and coronavirus

When to Seek Medical Attention

The CDC recommends if you have any of these emergency warning signs for COVID-19 to get medical attention immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to arouse
  • Bluish lips or face

Knox County Health Department Hotline

Have questions? The Knox County Health Department operates an information line. The hotline number is (865) 215-5555 or toll-free at (888) 288-6022. It operates from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

