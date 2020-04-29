Coronavirus Testing: Tennessee offering free COVID-19 testing in Blount, Campbell counties this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Regional Health Office is hosting a pair of free and open to the public COVID-19 drive-thru testing events this weekend.

Officials with the Blount and Campbell County health departments will be assisted by National Guard members on Saturday and Sunday respectively. You do not have to live in either

county to be tested at the two events.

“Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come

to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19,” Tennessee Department of Health Regional Director Janet Ridley said. “This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process.”

The Blount County event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at William Blount High School, 219 County Farm Road, in Maryville.

The Campbell County event will from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Jacksboro Middle School, 150 Eagle Circle, in Jacksboro.

Anyone wishing to be tested for the coronavirus at these events will have to share their

contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results.

Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their results, whether they are negative or

positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around

them.

Those who receive a test will be asked to self-isolate at home while awaiting test results. Those who come for testing will get information on what to expect after their test.

Participation is expected to be high, according to the state Health Department. Anyone in line by 4 p.m. will be served, as long as testing supplies last. Public restroom facilities are not available at the events.



If you cannot make it to either event, the state Health Department offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at county health departments across the state. You can find a county health department testing site by going to the TDH COVID-19 webpage.

You can also call Tennessee’s coronavirus public information lines from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.