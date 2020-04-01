Breaking News
Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues order allowing for ‘corrective action’ against Safer at Home violators
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020

Coronavirus Resources

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking coronavirus (WATE)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the novel coronavirus ramps up in Tennessee, state and local officials are issuing new or updated responses and directives on a daily basis.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Last month, on Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread throughout the world and into the United States.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and Knox County.

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020

MORE | Coronavirus information page
MORE | Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus information

4/1: City of Knoxville’s Safer at Home order goes into effect

  • The city of Knoxville’s Safer at Home order allowing for “regulatory authority” and “corrective action” within city limits began Wednesday, April 1 in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
  • Mayor Indya Kincannon said Tuesday night that the order was issued because the number of coronavirus cases doubled in Knox County in the last few days and locals seemed to be ignoring previous orders issued by the city and the county last month.
  • The order gives city of Knoxville employees who have enforcement and regulatory authority the ability to take corrective action within Knoxville city limits against those violating Safer at Home orders.
  • This new executive order only applies to the city of Knoxville and not Knox County.
READ | City of Knoxville Safer at Home orderDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Departmentd daily briefing on March 31, 2020"

Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Smoky Distillery donating housemade hand sanitizer to Sevier County Sheriff's Office"

Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County utilities won’t be shut off for non-payment, Mayor Jacobs confirms"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63"

FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA approves plan for Ohio lab to sterilize thousands of masks for reuse"

Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive"

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast"

Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stranded cruise ship hit by virus begs Florida to dock"

East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN businesses react to Gov. Lee's executive order"

Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Gov. Bill Lee issues safer at home guidelines, orders nonessential businesses to close"

Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: What to do if you have symptoms"

Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Impact on Knox Co. Jail"

First Knox County COVID-19 death

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Knox County COVID-19 death"

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories