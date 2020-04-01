Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the novel coronavirus ramps up in Tennessee, state and local officials are issuing new or updated responses and directives on a daily basis.
The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Last month, on Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread throughout the world and into the United States.
Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and Knox County.
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020
MORE | Coronavirus information page
MORE | Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus information
4/1: City of Knoxville’s Safer at Home order goes into effect
- The city of Knoxville’s Safer at Home order allowing for “regulatory authority” and “corrective action” within city limits began Wednesday, April 1 in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- Mayor Indya Kincannon said Tuesday night that the order was issued because the number of coronavirus cases doubled in Knox County in the last few days and locals seemed to be ignoring previous orders issued by the city and the county last month.
- The order gives city of Knoxville employees who have enforcement and regulatory authority the ability to take corrective action within Knoxville city limits against those violating Safer at Home orders.
- This new executive order only applies to the city of Knoxville and not Knox County.