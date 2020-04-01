Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the novel coronavirus ramps up in Tennessee, state and local officials are issuing new or updated responses and directives on a daily basis.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Last month, on Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread throughout the world and into the United States.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and Knox County.

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020

MORE | Coronavirus information page

MORE | Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus information

4/1: City of Knoxville’s Safer at Home order goes into effect