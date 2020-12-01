Coronavirus Timeline: December 2020

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Tennessee continue to climb and efforts to contain the spread ramp back up, federal, state and local officials are issuing updated responses and directives on an almost daily basis.

Reports indicate the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported in mid-January in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread into the United States. The first case in Tennessee was reported confirmed by state health officials in Williamson County on March 5.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and the East Tennessee region.

Coming into the month of December, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 374,493 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 30, including 4,602deaths, 2,290 current hospitalizations and 328,710 inactive/recovered.