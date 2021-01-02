Coronavirus Timeline: January 2021

Coronavirus Resources

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking coronavirus (new)

TENNESSEE (WATE) — It’s a new year. The COVID-19 pandemic continues. As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Tennessee continue to climb and efforts to contain the spread ramp back up after the holidays, federal, state and local officials are issuing updated responses and directives on an almost daily basis.

Reports indicate the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. On Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported in mid-January in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread into the United States. The first case in Tennessee was reported confirmed by state health officials in Williamson County on March 5, 2020.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and the East Tennessee region.

RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
RELATED |Coronavirus Timeline: May 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: June 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: July 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: August 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: September 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: October 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: November 2020
RELATED | Coronavirus Timeline: December 2020

MORE | Coronavirus information page
MORE | Tennessee Department of Health coronavirus information
STATE COVID-19 ASSESSMENT SITES https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html

Coming into the month of January, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 586,802 cumulative COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 31, including 6,907 deaths, 3,218 current hospitalizations and 508,914 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive for Dec. 31 was 22.64%.

1/1: No data to report due to holiday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter