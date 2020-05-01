Coronavirus Timeline: May 2020

TENNESSEE (WATE) — As the novel coronavirus and plans for reopening of the economy ramp up in Tennessee, state and local officials are issuing new or updated responses and directives on a daily basis.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 originated in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Last month, on Wednesday, March 11, the World Health Organization had declared the global coronavirus crisis to be a pandemic. Previously, WHO had declared the coronavirus as a public health emergency on Jan. 30. The first case of the novel coronavirus in the US had been reported on Jan. 20 in Washington state. COVID-19 has since spread throughout the world and into the United States.

Below is a timeline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts in Tennessee and Knox County.

5/1: Knoxville/Knox County phased reopening plan to begin May 1

Members of the Knoxville/Knox County Joint Task Force this week released a phased reopening plan of local businesses.

Knox County and the city of Knoxville will begin a gradual, phased-in reopening of businesses on Friday, May 1. Phase one of the three-part plan will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Each phase will last a minimum of 28 days.

The list of businesses that can begin the phased reopening on May 1 includes but is not limited to: Daycares, Restaurants, Salons, Spas, Retail stores, Gyms and Places of worship.

The plan highlights the fact that the community will not immediately return to a pre-pandemic “normal” but instead outlines a three-phase approach to reopening.

